UK Firm Says At Least 100 Layoffs Expected

Law360, Grand Rapids (December 12, 2017, 2:09 PM EST) -- More than 100 fee earners and legal staff at midsize U.K. law firm Simpson Millar LLP will likely soon be out of a job, after the firm revealed a redundancy consultation Tuesday following a change in management.



After the collapse earlier this year of Simpson Millar’s previous owner, professional services provider Fairpoint Group PLC, a new team of senior management was ushered in at the 500-employee law firm. It said Tuesday that the new management is now reviewing its options with regard to layoffs and is...

