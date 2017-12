HK Should Not Mimic US Tax Reform, Gov't Official Says

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 2:20 PM EST) -- Hong Kong should not rush to overhaul its corporate tax code in response to the deep cuts that American businesses would see under tax reform legislation in the U.S., according to a recent statement from Hong Kong’s financial secretary, who said his jurisdiction already had competitive rates.



Paul Chan, financial secretary for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, posted in a blog on Sunday that the $1.4 trillion tax cut bill from congressional Republicans in the U.S. — which recently hurtled through both chambers — has...

