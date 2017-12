FDA Warning Wire: Chocolate 'Snuff' Sold As Street Drug Sub

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 6:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration took a bite out of the marketers and distributors of a chocolate “snuff” for peddling the powder as an alternative to illegal street drugs and scolded a South Korean drugmaker for slipshod quality control practices.



The agency also warned a Kansas facility of a Netherlands pharmacy compounding company that its sterile compounding procedures weren’t up to scratch.



Here’s this week’s roundup of the FDA’s enforcement activities:



Chocolate Powder Claims Miss FDA’s Sweet Side



The FDA is concerned that street drug...

To view the full article, register now.