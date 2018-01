4 Trends To Watch In The 2018 IPO Market

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:02 AM EST) -- The initial public offerings market staged a modest comeback in 2017 after a brutal slump the prior year, potentially laying groundwork for a recovery that capital markets deal makers hope will accelerate in 2018.



IPO researcher Renaissance Capital reports that 2017 was the strongest year for U.S. IPOs since 2014, with 160 offerings raising $35.6 billion through mid-December. The totals represent a sizable increase from 2016 — the worst year for IPOs since the financial crisis — but far from the bullish climate of 2014, when 275 IPOs...

To view the full article, register now.