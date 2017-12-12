International ICOs May Not Be Safe From The SEC

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 1:23 PM EST) -- Think an initial coin offering is safe from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scrutiny and investigation because it originated outside of U.S. borders? Think again.



Simply originating an ICO from a foreign jurisdiction may not be sufficient to avoid the long (and global) reach of U.S. federal securities laws — and the current ICO dragnet of the SEC’s new cyber unit.



Background



ICOs, the method by which startups or other parties can issue cryptographic tokens in an effort to fund or bootstrap a new blockchain network,...

To view the full article, register now.