JG Wentworth Files Ch. 11 Seeking $450M Debt-Equity Swap

Law360, Wilmington (December 12, 2017, 9:02 PM EST) -- Specialty finance company J.G. Wentworth Co. filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Tuesday with a prepackaged plan already accepted by many creditors in hand to restructure its nearly $450 million in debt in a deal that hands over control to term lenders with a debt-for-equity swap.



In papers filed with the Delaware bankruptcy court, J.G. Wentworth and several affiliates, which filed under the case heading Orchard Acquisition Co., said it came to court with a restructuring support agreement backed by holders of more than...

