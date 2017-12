Next 'Inevitable' Tax Battle Might Be Over Meat, Study Says

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 7:19 PM EST) -- Just as the fight over soda taxes was settling down, new research out Monday predicted the next tax battle would likely be over meat, going as far to call future levies on animal protein “inevitable.”



According to the Farm Animal Investment Risk & Return, or FAIRR, investor network, meat is on a similar trajectory to the "sin taxes" placed on tobacco, sugar, soda and carbon. It might take a few years to materialize, but taxation is being propelled by the widespread need for new government revenue...

