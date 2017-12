Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Ax Of Daiichi’s Heart Drug Patents

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 6:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit upheld on Tuesday a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated as obvious a pair of Daiichi Sankyo’s patents for use in the anti-blood clot drug Effient, which have been asserted in numerous lawsuits.



In a nonprecedential one-line order, the Federal Circuit affirmed the Board’s decision after hearing arguments in the case on Friday. The Board had found in September 2016 that the claims of Daiichi Sankyo’s ‘703 and ‘325 patents, which claim the combination of anti-clotting agent prasugrel and aspirin for their...

To view the full article, register now.