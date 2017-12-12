Expert Analysis

Litigation Funding In Canada: More Of A Group Effort

By Lincoln Caylor December 12, 2017, 3:54 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 3:54 PM EST) -- Litigation funding has developed into an important mechanism to reduce financial risk for law firms and clients. The process continues to evolve, with the most recent expansion to commercial cases.[1] Moreover, portfolio financing has become a key development in litigation funding. It appears that large funders are reducing their use of single-case deals, with group-case financing becoming a preferential method.

Litigation funding in Canada, at this stage, appears to be a formal process where certain litigation funders seek court approval prior to the advancement of funding....
