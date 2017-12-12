Lighthizer Urges WTO Cooperation On Pesticide Regulations

By Chuck Stanley

Law360, Washington (December 12, 2017, 6:32 PM EST) -- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday urged World Trade Organization member states to continue working to harmonize regulations on pesticide use on agricultural imports, saying the status quo constrains global food supplies and farmer incomes.

Lighthizer’s comments, issued in Buenos Aires during the WTO's 11th Ministerial Conference, echoed a joint statement released Monday by Kenya, Uganda and the U.S. warning that maximum residue levels for numerous pesticides set out by WTO member nations unreasonably limit the tools available to the world’s farmers to increase production...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular