Lighthizer Urges WTO Cooperation On Pesticide Regulations

Law360, Washington (December 12, 2017, 6:32 PM EST) -- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday urged World Trade Organization member states to continue working to harmonize regulations on pesticide use on agricultural imports, saying the status quo constrains global food supplies and farmer incomes.



Lighthizer’s comments, issued in Buenos Aires during the WTO's 11th Ministerial Conference, echoed a joint statement released Monday by Kenya, Uganda and the U.S. warning that maximum residue levels for numerous pesticides set out by WTO member nations unreasonably limit the tools available to the world’s farmers to increase production...

