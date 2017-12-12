Lighthizer Urges WTO Cooperation On Pesticide Regulations
Lighthizer’s comments, issued in Buenos Aires during the WTO's 11th Ministerial Conference, echoed a joint statement released Monday by Kenya, Uganda and the U.S. warning that maximum residue levels for numerous pesticides set out by WTO member nations unreasonably limit the tools available to the world’s farmers to increase production...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login