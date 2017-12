Biopharm Ex-CEO Used Travel Funds For Hooters, SEC Says

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 8:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday sued the former CEO of a Tennessee biopharmaceutical firm, alleging that he paid for personal expenses like big tips at Hooters and breast enhancement surgery for female friends with $3.2 million he got from his company by submitting bogus cash advance and reimbursement requests for business-related travel.



The SEC said in a complaint filed in Tennessee federal court that Harry Craig Dees treated his former company Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc. like his “personal piggy bank,” exploiting weaknesses in the...

