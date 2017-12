Senate OKs Trump's 8th Circ. Pick Despite ABA Rating

Law360, Washington (December 12, 2017, 7:18 PM EST) -- Senate Republicans on Tuesday confirmed Husch Blackwell LLP senior counsel L. Steven Grasz to a seat on the Eighth Circuit, brushing aside Democrats' concerns about his partisan bent and a "not qualified" rating from the American Bar Association.



The unanimous negative rating did not stop Grasz’s nomination to the Eighth Circuit, as Republicans voted 50-48 to put Grasz on the federal bench. Shortly after the Grasz vote, the Senate set another appellate nominee for a final vote later this week: Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett...

