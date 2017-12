Ex-E&Y Partner Urges DC Circ. To Toss ‘Tainted’ Penalties

Law360, Washington (December 12, 2017, 3:54 PM EST) -- A former Ernst & Young LLP partner on Tuesday urged a D.C. Circuit panel to upend penalties imposed by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and affirmed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which he said were tainted by the PCAOB operating under a structure later deemed unconstitutional.



Mark E. Laccetti was sanctioned by the PCAOB for allegedly reckless behavior during an audit of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s 2004 financial statements. But his attorney told the appellate panel in oral arguments on Tuesday that the...

