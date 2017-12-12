GOP Introduces 5 Bills To Delay Affordable Care Act Taxes

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 8:16 PM EST) -- House Republicans introduced five bills on Tuesday aimed at undercutting the employer mandate and taxes imposed under the Affordable Care Act, looking to reduce the tax burden stemming from the health care law in 2018.



The representatives, all members of the House Ways and Means Committee, are taking aim at the medical device tax, taxes on over-the-counter medication, taxes on health insurance companies and the much maligned employer mandate.



Reps. Erik Paulsen, R-Minn., and Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., co-sponsored H.R. 4617, which would continue to delay the...

