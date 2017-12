Texas, 11th Circ. Nominees Defend Views To Senate Panel

Law360, Washington (December 13, 2017, 9:51 PM EST) -- Nominees to the Eleventh Circuit and a Texas district court defended their past writings and advocacy before a U.S. Senate panel Wednesday, with Texas nominee Matthew Kacsmaryk saying his past advocacy on religious objectors would not color his work as a judge.



The comments came as Kacsmaryk, four other district court nominees and Eleventh Circuit nominee Elizabeth Branch, a Georgia Court of Appeals judge, faced about two hours of questioning from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. During that time, Branch, Kacsmaryk and the others pledged...

To view the full article, register now.