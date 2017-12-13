GrayRobinson Adds 2 Akerman Litigators In Orlando, Fla.

Law360, Miami (December 13, 2017, 5:28 PM EST) -- Florida law firm GrayRobinson PA has added two litigators from Akerman LLP as shareholders in its Orlando office, the firm announced Tuesday.



Kelly Garcia and Todd Pittenger, who were equity partners at Akerman, both focus their practices on complex business litigation.



“Both Kelly and Todd bring a breadth of valuable litigation experience that will further support our ability to provide sound counsel to our clients in Central Florida and across the entire state,” Mayanne Downs, GrayRobinson’s president and managing director, said in a statement.



Garcia, who...

To view the full article, register now.