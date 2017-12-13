GrayRobinson Adds 2 Akerman Litigators In Orlando, Fla.

By Nathan Hale

Law360, Miami (December 13, 2017, 5:28 PM EST) -- Florida law firm GrayRobinson PA has added two litigators from Akerman LLP as shareholders in its Orlando office, the firm announced Tuesday.

Kelly Garcia and Todd Pittenger, who were equity partners at Akerman, both focus their practices on complex business litigation.

“Both Kelly and Todd bring a breadth of valuable litigation experience that will further support our ability to provide sound counsel to our clients in Central Florida and across the entire state,” Mayanne Downs, GrayRobinson’s president and managing director, said in a statement.

Garcia, who...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular