GrayRobinson Adds 2 Akerman Litigators In Orlando, Fla.
Kelly Garcia and Todd Pittenger, who were equity partners at Akerman, both focus their practices on complex business litigation.
“Both Kelly and Todd bring a breadth of valuable litigation experience that will further support our ability to provide sound counsel to our clients in Central Florida and across the entire state,” Mayanne Downs, GrayRobinson’s president and managing director, said in a statement.
Garcia, who...
