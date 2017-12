Reforming IRS Requires More Funding, Advocates Testify

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 4:05 PM EST) -- Witnesses speaking at a House Ways and Means subcommittee hearing Wednesday on IRS reform went to bat for programs that help the poor and the elderly fill out tax returns, and called for increased budgets for staffing, programs, training and in-person help at the agency.



The Ways and Means Oversight subcommittee chairman, Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., held the hearing to focus on understanding taxpayers’ interactions with the Internal Revenue Service and soliciting feedback on improving the relationship between the agency and taxpayers. The GOP aims to...

