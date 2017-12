Grassley Questions Advancing Trump Judge Picks

Law360, Washington (December 12, 2017, 8:51 PM EST) -- The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee has expressed concerns about confirming two of the Trump administration’s judicial nominees, a spokesman confirmed Tuesday, including one for the Eastern District of Texas.



A spokesman said Tuesday that Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told White House staff he had concerns about whether they should proceed with two nominees — Brett Talley for the District of Alabama and Jeff Mateer for the Eastern District of Texas — who have been the subject of numerous reports about their qualifications and public...

To view the full article, register now.