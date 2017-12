Split Del. Justices OK Denial Of $50M Drug Approval Bonus

Law360, Wilmington (December 12, 2017, 7:36 PM EST) -- Delaware's Supreme Court narrowly upheld Tuesday a lower court decision that denied stockholders of the former Calistoga Pharmaceuticals a $50 million bonus payment for limited European Union approval of a new drug for one form of blood cancer.



In a 3-2 decision, the court affirmed a Chancery Court finding that Gilead Sciences Inc., which bought Calistoga before the European Medicines Agency decision, agreed to pay the post-merger bonus to Shareholder Representative Services LLC only if Calistoga's drug received a broad “disease level” approval.



Chancellor Andre G....

