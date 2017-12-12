A $25K Cone Of Silence For Pruitt's Office? Probe Is Coming.

By Dave Simpson

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 9:12 PM EST) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's alleged decision to spend $25,000 on a soundproof communication booth for his office will be reviewed by the agency's inspector general.

Inspector General Arthur Elkins Jr. responded Friday to an October letter from U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., who had requested an investigation into the “privacy booth” that was first reported on by The Washington Post.

Elkins said in the letter there was no indication of criminal violations in this case and that his office won’t second-guess decisions about...
