Toshiba And Western Digital Settle, Paving Way For Bain Deal

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 5:27 PM EST) -- Toshiba and Western Digital have agreed to settle their legal spat, clearing a path for the multibillion-dollar sale of Toshiba Memory Corp. to a group led by Boston-based Bain Capital, the companies said Tuesday.



The settlement helps Toshiba clear a key hurdle in what had been a hotly contested attempt to sell TMC, which is said to be worth almost $18 billion. (AP) Toshiba Corp., Toshiba Memory Corp. and Western Digital Corp. have come to terms on a settlement of their differences over the planned sale...

To view the full article, register now.