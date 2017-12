SEC Names Longtime GOP Aide Head Of Accounting Unit

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 4:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said that William Duhnke, an attorney and longtime aide to Senate Republicans, has been named head of the agency’s accounting unit that oversees regulations related to audits of public companies and broker-dealers.



Duhnke, currently the staff director and general counsel to the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration and a former staff director and general counsel to the Senate Committee on Banking, will replace Jim Doty, who has led the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board since 2011....

