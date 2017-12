Broward Health Execs Charged For Conspiring To Ax CEO

Law360, Miami (December 12, 2017, 10:35 PM EST) -- Five North Broward Health District executives were hit Tuesday with criminal charges by a state attorney alleging violations of Florida’s open government laws for supposedly holding secret meetings at which they decided to terminate the former interim chief executive.



The Broward County State Attorney’s Office served summons Tuesday on Broward Health’s interim president and CEO Beverly Capasso, current and former board of commissioners members Rocky Rodriguez, Christopher T. Ure and Linda Robison, and general counsel Lynn Barrett, after a grand jury returned an indictment against them...

