EBA Finalizes Register Of EU Payment Institutions

Law360, London (December 14, 2017, 6:12 PM GMT) -- The European Banking Authority on Thursday finalized how it will maintain an electronic central register of information on all payment services firms authorized by national regulators across the European Union ahead of sweeping new payment rules coming into force across the bloc next month.



Under the proposed standards, which must be approved by the European Commission — the EU’s executive arm — the register will include information on payment and electronic money institutions, account information service providers, as well as their agents and branches, as authorized...

