Regulators Detail Steps For Expanded City Managers Regime

Law360, London (December 13, 2017, 4:40 PM GMT) -- Most U.K. banks, insurers and other financial firms will not need to submit extra paperwork to convert existing approved persons to the newly strengthened management accountability regime, regulators said Wednesday, as they published more details of the new system.



The two regulators have launched consultation papers setting out their plans for moving firms and individuals over to the extended regime. (AP) The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority launched four consultation papers between them, detailing their plans for moving firms and individuals over to...

To view the full article, register now.