UK Lawmakers Want 2-Phase Brexit Transition For City Firms

Law360, London (December 14, 2017, 11:53 AM GMT) -- An influential panel of U.K. lawmakers is calling for a Brexit transition to be implemented in two phases to allow banks, insurers and other financial services time to adjust to their new trading relationship with the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc.



Parliament's Treasury Committee suggested that a "standstill" Brexit transition period should be followed by an "implementation" phase. (AP) The British Parliament's Treasury Committee said in a report issued Thursday that expert evidence underlined the need to shield financial services from abrupt change to...

To view the full article, register now.