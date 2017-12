Ex-Lloyds Exec Lays Out 'Frustration' Over HBOS Financials

Law360, London (December 13, 2017, 8:08 PM GMT) -- Lloyds did everything it could to get more information about HBOS' financial health ahead of the lenders' ill-fated merger, a former senior Lloyd's executive testified Wednesday as the bank fights a £550 million ($735 million) shareholder suit.



George Truett Tate, former head of wholesale and international banking at Lloyds Banking Group PLC, told the court that Lloyds' access to HBOS' financial information "was at the limit” of what is allowed under U.K. antitrust rules that prevent a bidder getting commercially sensitive information about a target competitor....

To view the full article, register now.