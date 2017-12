Lloyds Reportedly Said 'No Deal' To Star's £10M Redress Offer

Law360, London (December 13, 2017, 1:45 PM GMT) -- British television celebrity Noel Edmonds has vowed to sue Lloyds for £300 million ($400.8 million) over a major scam at the bank's HBOS unit, but people familiar with the matter said Wednesday that the star originally was willing to settle for just £10 million until Lloyds' refusal to negotiate led mediation efforts to break down last month.



Lawyers for Edmonds, who hosted the hit TV show "Deal or No Deal," made the offer to Lloyds Banking Group PLC during mediation talks in November to settle Edmonds’...

