JG Wentworth Sets Jan. Confirmation For Day-Old Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (December 13, 2017, 9:05 PM EST) -- Fast-cash and structured settlement finance company J.G. Wentworth Co. cleared the first turn of its racetrack Chapter 11 on Wednesday, setting a final hearing for Jan. 17 after hitting disclosure and liability release speed bumps raised by the Office of the U.S. Trustee.



The concerns barely slowed a first-day court hearing for the company's prepackaged plan to restructure about $450 million in prepetition debt. It would also largely erase $160 million in liquidated damage claims associated with a tax receivables agreement that went into default with...

