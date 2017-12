US Stock Exchanges Get All Clear On MiFID II Equivalence

Law360, London (December 13, 2017, 6:37 PM GMT) -- European investors have been given the green light to continue trading in shares listed on certain exchanges and trading venues across the United States, Australia and Hong Kong, after the European Commission on Wednesday made a series of equivalence decisions linked to MiFID II requirements.



The European Commission said that it recognizes the venues as “eligible for compliance” with the trading obligation set out in the revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID II. Investors had been hoping the decisions would be made before the...

