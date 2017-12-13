EU Lawmakers Target Bankers, Lawyers Aiding Tax Evasion

Law360, London (December 13, 2017, 5:58 PM GMT) -- A European parliamentary committee on Wednesday recommended new laws that would tighten defenses against tax avoidance, including rules to regulate intermediaries, such as lawyers and accountants, to stop aggressive tax planning.



Proposed legislation exiting the committee stage also includes tools to support whistleblowers and tough penalties against banks “that are knowingly, willfully and systematically involved in illegal tax or money laundering schemes,” according to the committee's summary.



The measures are among 211 recommendations made by European Parliament’s special inquiry committee into money laundering, tax evasion and...

