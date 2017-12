TTAB Won't Register 'Fall Harvest' As Coffee Trademark

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:37 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on Monday refused to register “Fall Harvest” as a trademark for coffee, ruling that the name is confusingly similar to a line of “Autumn Harvest Blend” from coffee giant Keurig Green Mountain.



Rejecting an appeal from Trilliant Food and Nutrition LLC, the board affirmed an examiner’s decision that the name was confusingly similar to the “Autumn Harvest” mark, which Keurig Green Mountain has had registered since 1997 for “roasted coffee beans.”



On appeal, Trilliant argued that its application covered only...

