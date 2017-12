Miami Beach Can't Enact New Min. Wage, Fla. Panel Says

Law360, San Jose (December 13, 2017, 6:49 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's decision blocking Miami Beach's proposed minimum wage increase, saying a 2004 voter-approved amendment to the state constitution doesn’t nullify a 2003 state statute that prohibits municipalities from adopting their own wage floors.



In its ruling, the three-judge appellate panel said it agreed with the trial court that a section within the 2003 state law “expressly prohibits political subdivisions of the state from establishing a minimum wage.” The 2004 citizen initiative did not contain language expressly invalidating...

To view the full article, register now.