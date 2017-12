Fla. Court Limits Union From Seeking Damages For Members

Law360, Miami (December 13, 2017, 8:34 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday affirmed that the Fraternal Order of Police, Miami Lodge No. 20 cannot pursue damages for members in a dispute over the city of Miami's 1994 sergeants' exam, because individual members' participation is needed, noting that the issue appeared to be one of first impression.



The Third District Court of Appeal concluded from an analysis of federal case law, state law and a limited number of related state court decisions that the trial court was correct in finding that the FOP...

To view the full article, register now.