ABA Pushes Senate Version Of Pass-Through Tax Break

Law360, Washington (December 13, 2017, 3:01 PM EST) -- The American Bar Association on Wednesday urged lawmakers to adopt the Senate's version of a tax break for pass-through entities, saying the House version unfairly excludes professional service businesses, including law firms, from receiving the deduction.



The Senate version of H.R. 1 would allow all pass-through entities a 23 percent deduction for their qualified business income "on an equal basis regardless of their lines of business," said the letter, signed by ABA President Hilarie Bass. This approach, it said, "is far preferable to the House approach, which...

