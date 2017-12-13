BigLaw Is Behind The Automation Curve

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 10:22 PM EST) -- Automation has a long history of replacing blue-collar workers. Now, increasingly sophisticated automation technologies have begun their march through the white collar workplace. The McKinsey Global Institute, in a recently released report examining the effects of automation on the workplace, predicts that one-third of American workers may be out of a career by 2030. Identifying a number of likely “winners” and “losers” in the new global economy, McKinsey sees lawyers, accountants and other professionals as relatively safe from automation.



For lawyers, being cited as a future...

To view the full article, register now.