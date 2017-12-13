Expert Analysis - Opinion

BigLaw Is Behind The Automation Curve

By Michael Moradzadeh December 13, 2017, 10:22 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 10:22 PM EST) -- Automation has a long history of replacing blue-collar workers. Now, increasingly sophisticated automation technologies have begun their march through the white collar workplace. The McKinsey Global Institute, in a recently released report examining the effects of automation on the workplace, predicts that one-third of American workers may be out of a career by 2030. Identifying a number of likely “winners” and “losers” in the new global economy, McKinsey sees lawyers, accountants and other professionals as relatively safe from automation.

For lawyers, being cited as a future...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular