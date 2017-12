Lucia Case Best Opportunity To Rule On ALJs, Attys Say

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should hear former investment adviser Ray Lucia’s case questioning whether the hiring of SEC administrative law judges violates the Constitution, with his attorneys arguing Wednesday that his case presents a “clean opportunity” to decide the matter.



In a response brief filed with the Supreme Court, Lucia’s attorney said the judges should hear Lucia’s case as opposed to that of Colorado resident David Bandimere because Lucia’s case “presents a clean opportunity for the full court to decide whether SEC ALJs are officers.”...

