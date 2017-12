Judicial Dreams Likely Dead For 2 Trump Picks

Law360, Washington (December 13, 2017, 1:40 PM EST) -- Two of President Donald Trump’s federal judge picks — Brett Talley in Alabama and Jeff Mateer in Texas — probably won't win congressional approval, a White House aide and Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said Wednesday.



The Senate Judiciary chairman has voiced concerns to the White House about the two nominees, who have been the subject of numerous reports about their qualifications and controversial public statements. (AP) The nomination of Talley, who sent a letter to the White House last week offering to withdraw, is not...

