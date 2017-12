Yellen Expects Continuity In Fed Rules When She Departs

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 5:45 PM EST) -- Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday said that she does not expect her successor to veer significantly from the regulatory policies the central bank has followed under her leadership, including its focus on higher capital requirements and plans for taking banks apart should they fail.



Yellen said at her final scheduled press conference as Fed chair that she is not concerned that Jerome Powell, the Fed governor that President Donald Trump tapped to take over as chair, and Randal Quarles, the new Fed vice chair...

