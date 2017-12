Ex-Law School Students Need Loan Discharges, NC AG Says

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 7:32 PM EST) -- North Carolina’s attorney general told the U.S. Department of Education in a letter Wednesday that he had received complaints from multiple students of the former Charlotte School of Law who said they were unable to obtain loan forgiveness they're entitled to under the national closed school discharge policy.



Attorney General Josh Stein said in his letter to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos that the department had previously assured his office that students who were on a leave of absence during the 120-day window prior to CSL’s...

