McGuireWoods Grows DC Office With Ex-FINRA Exec

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 8:49 PM EST) -- McGuireWoods LLP said Wednesday that it has added a former Financial Industry Regulatory Authority senior executive to its ranks in Washington, D.C., as a partner in the firm’s commercial litigation practice.



Emily P. Gordy, who left FINRA in 2014 after a nearly decade-and-a-half tenure, arrives at the firm from broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, where she has served the past two years as its chief regulatory counsel and executive vice president, according to a statement from McGuireWoods.



That combination of experience both in-house and on the enforcement...

