Pa. Justices Won't Revive Zoloft Birth Injury Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (December 13, 2017, 5:30 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down an appeal of a decision upholding the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the Pfizer Inc. antidepressant Zoloft caused birth defects in an Illinois child.



The decision turning down the appeal comes after a Superior Court ruling in June, which agreed that methodology employed by an expert witness for plaintiffs Robert and Katherine Porter — whose son was born with a condition known as omphalocele, in which a portion of the intestines are outside of the body —...

