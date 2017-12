6th Circ. Rules Tenn. County Can Assert Its Tax Claim

Law360, Washington (December 14, 2017, 5:00 PM EST) -- A Tennessee county should not be denied an opportunity to assert a claim in court for delinquent taxes on property seized by the U.S. government in a criminal investigation, and a district court erred in holding it had no jurisdiction over the issue, a Sixth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday.



Although the government promised to pay the taxes, that does not mean there is nothing the court could do to address the county’s injury, the Sixth Circuit said.



Knox County’s interest in securing the tax revenues owed...

