Apotex Challenges Amgen Cancer Biologic Patent As Obvious

Law360, Washington (December 13, 2017, 7:11 PM EST) -- The maker of a competitor to the chemotherapy companion drugs Neulasta and Neupogen took aim at Amgen Inc.’s underlying patent on the biologics Wednesday at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, saying processes described in the patent were obvious given prior art.



Apotex Inc. told a PTAB panel the process for breaking up and refolding proteins used to make the white blood cell treatments for chemotherapy patients is an obvious combination of two previously existing processes for unfolding and refolding proteins with disulfide bonds.



Patents referred...

