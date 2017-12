Pa. Justices To Weigh $1.8M Energy Rate-Spike Fine

Law360, Philadelphia (December 14, 2017, 2:02 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Wednesday that it would weigh whether state utility regulators had acted unreasonably in issuing a $1.8 million civil penalty against HIKO Energy LLC over accusations that it used deceptive marketing practices and systematically overbilled customers.



The justices will revisit a June en banc decision by the Commonwealth Court, which voted 4 to 3 to uphold the fine. When issued in 2015, the fine was the highest civil penalty in the 80-year history of the state’s Public Utilities Commission.



HIKO put three...

To view the full article, register now.