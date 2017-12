Barnes & Thornburg Atty Suspended For Billing Misconduct

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 9:21 PM EST) -- A Barnes & Thornburg equity partner was suspended from practicing law for two years by the Georgia Supreme Court on Monday for submitting bogus bills to corporate clients while working at another firm, which was not named in the ruling.



John F. Meyers, who came to Barnes & Thornburg from Seyfarth Shaw LLP in September 2012, dodged full disbarment after Georgia’s high court took into account the fact that he made full restitution to the firm and that he’s never been the subject of a disciplinary...

To view the full article, register now.