ND Physician Group Merger Halted For FTC Review

Law360, San Jose (December 13, 2017, 10:06 PM EST) -- A North Dakota federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on Wednesday blocking a proposed merger between a pair of health care providers in the state until the matter could be reviewed at a scheduled Federal Trade Commission administrative hearing in January.



The order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal grants a request made by the FTC and the State of North Dakota, which jointly brought the action, alleging that the proposed merger of Sanford Health, Sanford Bismarck and Mid Dakota Clinic PC would substantially decrease...

