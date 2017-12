Watchdog To Stay Independent Despite Reforms: SFO Head

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 9:23 PM EST) -- The outgoing chief of the Serious Fraud Office told lawmakers Wednesday that he didn't object to the government's newly unveiled plan that would give the U.K.'s main crime-fighting agency the power to order the SFO to investigate matters, saying the watchdog would remain independent.



David Green QC, whose term as director of the SFO ends in April, testified at a parliamentary committee that he was unclear on what the proposal released Monday would add to the existing duties the SFO has to cooperate with its fellow...

