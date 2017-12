Judge Won't Let IRS Enforce Religious Housing Exemption

Law360, Los Angeles (December 14, 2017, 4:50 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Wisconsin has enjoined the IRS from enforcing a federal law that excludes from gross income a rental allowance given to religious ministers but denied a partial tax refund under the provision to an atheist group.



U.S. District Judge Barbara B. Crabb’s order on Wednesday followed her October decision that the exemption was an unconstitutional violation of the establishment clause.



Since that earlier decision, both the government and the atheist group agreed to an injunction. But the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which...

