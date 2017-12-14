EU Stress Tests Find Most Pension Funds Come Up Short

Law360, London (December 14, 2017, 12:43 PM GMT) -- Stress-testing has revealed that most European pension funds hold insufficient assets to meet their liabilities, the European Union’s top insurance regulator has revealed, warning of a wider threat to the bloc’s economy.



The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority sounded the alarm late on Wednesday as it released the results of its latest stress tests. The exercise “war-gamed” how pension funds would withstand a double hit of falling risk-free interest rates and plummeting asset values, as the authority took a broad measure of the state of the...

To view the full article, register now.